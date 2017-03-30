Even if there are tons of others, this is the only real “different” bar

by Sara Fulco - 2017.03.30

It is safe to say that blind, deaf, or disabled bartenders in wheelchairs, are the exception. Not at the bar in Bologna, Italy called Altro Spazio. This art gallery, with bistrot and restaurant attached, has one primary objective: “to destroy, literally (and not), the concept of inability”. These are the words of Nunzia Vannuccini who, with Dutch director and cinematogropher Jascha Blume, founded this innovative, multifunctional center in 2015. Where, to give only two examples, it is possible to be served beer on tap by a bartender in a wheelchair, and where the staff is also able to translate visual information for blind customers and into sign languages for those who are deaf.

Question: Nunzia Vannuccini, how would you evaluate the outcome of this initiative after more than a year from its opening?

Answer: It exceeded all of our wildest expectations. The day we opened our doors to the public, our dreams were already realized. In fact, the day of the inauguration was the first day that we actually all worked together. Despite the numerous “physical difficulties” (i.e. clearly intended to mean structural barriers) our aim was to render our space accessible to everyone. And the key to our success was finding a staff that was willing to work for Altro Spazi, as a project of “inclusion”. The average person just doesn’t think of people in wheelchairs on the serving end of a bar, or of a visually impaired cook: we go beyond these barriers.

Q: What do you have in store for 2017?

A: We’d like to export our ideas to another country, find “brothers”. Seeing that it is a Dutch-Italian enterprise, our first venture outside of Italy will be Amsterdam. Where, it’s important to keep in mind, however, we won’t try to replicate 100% Altro Spazio. For the simple reason that our current experience involves people that we have been close to and have known for a long time. And so, you might be wondering how we’ll do this somewhere else, if 80% of the workers needs to be disabled? Well, that’s why we say that it’s the concept or philosophy that inspired the project that counts, not the total project per se. For example: the staff at Altro Spazio all had to take a basic sign-language course. And, believe me, it ended up being really useful even for those who thought they didn’t need it.

Q: Why do you say that?

A: A colleague was stopped at a stoplight and needed directions. It turns out that the driver in the car next to hers was deaf. And, thanks to the sign-language course, she was able to communicate with him. Sometimes, you just have to believe in destiny!