Even if not in best shape Italian schools do their job

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.29

Italian schools suffer from less segregation than others in the OECD area. At least, that is what the experts from Paris have stated. It appears that there are less gaps in Italy between students who come from privileged families and those, who to the contrary, arrive at school from social contexts that put them already at a disadvantage. The super-detailed report, published today by OECD, paints a picture of an Italy where all social inequality is left at the door when the bell rings at elementary, middle school and high school. Unfortuantely, the grades for Italy’s social scenario post-secondary school were not as high. It is then that the differences in social classes become accentuated. A black mark in common with almost all of the countries studied in the report, which should not, in any event, be underestimated.