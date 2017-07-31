Even if my daughter has Down’s syndrome and autism I won’t give up

Even if my daughter has Down’s syndrome and autism I won’t give upby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.31
“Help her call me mother”. With these words, French woman Justine Durmont begins her story of her little 4-year-old daughter, Ava, who has both Down’s Syndrome and autism. And who is totally dependent for her day-to-day needs and unable to speak or communicate. This double pathology has created difficulties not only for the family, but also for physicians who, in front of situations like this, find themselves ill prepared, explains Justine. To which she adds that in France, not even one support group exists for parents like her. Which is why Justine transferred to the USA, where she currently lives. There, she found an association DS-ASD that published an invaluable book that addresses all of the key issues concerned with this double disability. But, most importantly, where she discovered that there is actually a special therapy that involves a behavioral method called ABA (Applied behaviour analysis) that encourages social interaction and independence of these kids. Unfortunately, the therapy requires the assistance of a specialist who comes to the home 3 hours a day, 7 days a week and is extremely costly. Which is precisely why Justine has recently launched her crowd-funding initiative.
