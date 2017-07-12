Even if he’s blind, his view of justice is perfectly in focus

Even if he’s blind, his view of justice is perfectly in focusby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.07.12
Ricardo Tadeu is the first blind judge in Brazil. He’s been a judge since 2009, and he spends most of his day buried in paperwork passed to him from the courts in Curitiba, in the southern part of the country. Among his many accomplishments worthy of being mentioned, is his contribution to the writing of United Nations Convention on the rights of disabled persons.
In an interview granted to some Spanish newspapers, he explained with self-irony: “It is important to find the right approach to work…my method was to count on a team of assistants who would read the court proceedings, check the facts, and then, read me the sentences out loud…today young blind people use computer apps to read and write, but I prefer to work collaboratively with the live human beings that are around me. Since university, this has always been my approach and I have to say, it works really well for me”. In fact, after having lost his eyesight during his third year studying Law in San Paolo, Ricardo was able to finish university with flying colors, thanks to the support of his classmates, who had read his books and notes to him, while he recorded them and then listened to everything again afterwords.
Prior to having problems with his eyesight, Ricardo had suffered from infantile paralysis, which compromised his motor capabilities: “as a small child, I felt a great distance between me and the other kids because they didn’t understand why I was different than them. Then, around the age of 9, I started socializing more. My good fortune was being sent to a normal school, before losing my eyesight. Because kids here who are born blind are sent to special centers. This choice by my parents was insightful and extremely important, because it allowed me to overcome challenges that I would be forced to face for the rest of my life.”
To those who ask him what advice he would give to young individuals who feel disheartened, Ricardo Tadeu responds in a decisive manner, “… learn to take advantage of opportunities… don’t hide behind excuses such as, “I can’t”, or “I’ll never be able to”. Believe in yourself and keep going. When you’re young, the sky is the limit. Whatever seems impossible proves not to be. Study, study, study!”
