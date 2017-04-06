Eurozone labor costs are rising

by Editorial Staff - 2017.04.06

Hourly labor costs in the eurozone area increased during the whole year 2016. According to data from Eurostat, between 2015 and 2016 hourly labor costs in the whole economy expressed in euro rose by 1.4% in the euro area (€29.8) and by 1.6% in the EU (€25.4). However, this average masks significant gaps between EU Member States, with the lowest hourly labour costs recorded in Bulgaria (€4.4), Romania (€5.5), Lithuania (€7.3), Latvia (€7.5), Hungary (€8.3) and Poland (€8.6), and the highest in Denmark (€42.0), Belgium (€39.2), Sweden (€38.0), Luxembourg (€36.6) and France (€35.6). Within the euro area, the largest labor cost growth were recorded in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, while only decline was observed in Italy.