EU rewards NGOs initiatives in the field of vaccination

by Editorial Staff - 2017.05.19

The European Commission dedicates this year’s EU Health Award to initiatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that contributed or are contributing to high standards of public health in the European Union through vaccination. With this award, the European Commission will highlight and reward outstanding initiatives of international, European, national or regional non-governmental bodies which have significantly contributed to higher levels of vaccination within the EU population. The call for applications targets initiatives that help achieving higher level of public health for Europeans through vaccination. Among the non-governmental organisations that respond to this call, a number will be shortlisted and three will be awarded for their outstanding initiatives. The prizes will rank as follows: 1st prize: €20 000 – 2nd prize: €15 000 – 3rd prize: €10 000. The application can be submitted until 30 June 2017. More information on the rules and how to apply.