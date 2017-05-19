EU rewards NGOs initiatives in the field of vaccination

EU rewards NGOs initiatives in the field of vaccinationby Editorial Staff - 2017.05.19
The European Commission dedicates this year’s EU Health Award to initiatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that contributed or are contributing to high standards of public health in the European Union through vaccination. With this award, the European Commission will highlight and reward outstanding initiatives of international, European, national or regional non-governmental bodies which have significantly contributed to higher levels of vaccination within the EU population. The call for applications targets initiatives that help achieving higher level of public health for Europeans through vaccination. Among the non-governmental organisations that respond to this call, a number will be shortlisted and three will be awarded for their outstanding initiatives. The prizes will rank as follows: 1st prize: €20 000 – 2nd prize: €15 000 – 3rd prize: €10 000. The application can be submitted until 30 June 2017. More information on the rules and how to apply.
HPV vaccine is 100% effective at protecting menThe first long-term study conducted into the HPV vaccine confirm it is almost 100 percent effective at protecting men from developing oral cancer. The study on HPV vaccines leading to oral cancer in men was led by Dr. Maura Gillison of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. It Read More...
Fake news on vaccines means Italy lags behind poorer countriesItalian “performance” with respect to vaccines is now worse than that for many African countries. The percentage of Italians who have been vaccinated against diseases such as tetanus, whopping cough and diphtheria has dropped to 93%, below that in Rwanda and Tanzania (98%) and Eritrea, Botswana and Algeria (94%). The Read More...
Here the professionalism is a guarantee among the younger practitionersIf you have doubts about trusting new doctors, you might change your mind after reading a recent Harvard study. From which emerged data pertaining to patients over-65 taken care of in the hospital by very young physicians, where there was an average death rate of 10,8% was recorded. Against 12,1% Read More...
In Italy doctors and nurses are exposed to violence just like teachersIn Italian hospitals, doctors and nurses risk their own lives. In the first four months of 2017, as many as 1,163 cases of physical and verbal violence were recorded against these healthcare workers in Italy: +75% compared to the same period last year. The majority of the victims are women Read More...
Bacterial illnesses that are preventable with vaccinesIn Italy, the heated debate over the possibility of vaccines becoming obligatory has not subsided. In the meantime, the Ministry of Health has recently distributed a document that clarifies the government’s position again, regarding invasive bacterial illnesses that are preventable with vaccines: bacterial meningitis, sepsis, bacterial form of pneumonia, and Read More...
Six risk factors for endometriosisWhile the cause of endometriosis has not yet been discovered, 6 risk factors have been identified and published on www.endometriosis.org: they could lead to this pathology that 6% - 10% of women around the world are fighting: 1. Metaplasia: a change in normal tissue into abnormal, in which the endometrium takes Read More...