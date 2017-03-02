EU Member States with the highest share of people doing physical activities

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.02

In the European Union (EU), the highest proportions of people who spent at least two and a half hours per week exercising were found in Finland (54.1%), Denmark (53.4%) and Sweden (53.1%) followed by Austria (49.8%) and Germany (47.3%). At the opposite end of the scale, Romania (7.5%) and Bulgaria (9%) recorded the lowest shares. According to the latest data of Eurostat (2014), while almost half (49.8%) of the population aged 18 or over in the EU did not do any sport, almost a third (29.9%) spent at least two and a half hours per week of leisure time doing physical activities. This includes cycling as a form of transportation. The proportion of those exercising for at least two and a half hours per week is higher for men (34.5%) than for women (25.6%). Overall in the EU, 40.5% of the highly-educated people spent at least two and a half hours per week on physical activities, compared to less than a quarter (19.2%) of those with a low education level.