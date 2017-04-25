EU looking for the next “capital of innovation”

by Editorial Staff - 2017.04.25

Public administrations of EU cities have until June 21, 2017, to enter the competition that could see their city become the next “European Capital of Innovation 2017”. This is the third edition of the competition that is looking to recognize the municipality that represents «the best, innovative ecosystem, connecting citizens, public organizations, universities, and businesses». The competition is open to all cities with more than 100,000 residents and the winning city will receive a check for 1million euro that can be dedicated to all of the innovative activities. Second and third place winners will receive 100,000 euro. An independent jury will choose the winners during the second half of 2017. In 2014, Barcellona became the first European Capital of Innovation, followed by Amsterdam in 2016. All information and necessary documents for cities looking to enter the competition can be found on a dedicated website.