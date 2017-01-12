EU Commission launches new initiative to improve health and safety of workers

by Editorial Staff - 2017.01.12

About 160 000 Europeans die from illnesses related to their work every year. Keeping workers safe and healthy in the workplace by safeguarding and updating the high European standards is a top priority. That is why the European Commission launches a new initiative to improve health and safety of workers with the aims to better protect workers against work-related cancer, to help businesses, in particular SME’s and micro-enterprises, in their efforts to comply with the existing legislative framework, and to put a bigger focus on results and less on paperwork. Presenting the new initiative Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, Marianne Thyssen, said: “Today we present a clear action plan for sound occupational safety and health at the workplace in the 21st century with rules that are clear, up-to-date and effectively applied on the ground. We also deliver on our commitment to fight work-related cancer, by addressing exposure to seven more cancer-causing chemicals which will improve protection of some 4 million workers in Europe. We join forces with Member States and stakeholders to create a healthy and safe workplace for all.”