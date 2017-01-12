EU Commission launches new initiative to improve health and safety of workers

by Editorial Staff - 2017.01.12
EU Commission launches new initiative to improve health and safety of workers
About 160 000 Europeans die from illnesses related to their work every year. Keeping workers safe and healthy in the workplace by safeguarding and updating the high European standards is a top priority. That is why the European Commission launches a new initiative to improve health and safety of workers with the aims to better protect workers against work-related cancer, to help businesses, in particular SME’s and micro-enterprises, in their efforts to comply with the existing legislative framework, and to put a bigger focus on results and less on paperwork. Presenting the new initiative Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, Marianne Thyssen, said: “Today we present a clear action plan for sound occupational safety and health at the workplace in the 21st century with rules that are clear, up-to-date and effectively applied on the ground. We also deliver on our commitment to fight work-related cancer, by addressing exposure to seven more cancer-causing chemicals which will improve protection of some 4 million workers in Europe. We join forces with Member States and stakeholders to create a healthy and safe workplace for all.”

