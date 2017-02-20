Establishing a European pillar of social rights

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.20

Creating a more social Europe with fair working conditions. The World Day of Social Justice , 20 February, is a wonderful occasion for the European Commission to acknowledge and promote the ongoing efforts towards establishing a European Pillar of Social Rights. In the rapidly changing world of work new challenges arise for occupational safety and health from less stable employment relationships, new working patterns and an ageing workforce. The initiative led by the European Commission aims to tackle these challenges by creating more social Europe with fair working conditions. Improving health and safety of workers is among its top priorities.