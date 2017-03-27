Escape Room for disabled contestants in France

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.27

A group of players locked in a room have to discover the key and get out within the time frame established ahead of time. This game called “Escape Room”, has become very popular. In Paris, Salon Handicap, Emploi et Achats Responsables decided to create the first version, called “Unlock your mind : difference is the Key!” The difference between this session and a traditional one is that the players are blocked for a maximum of only 20 minutes. In addition, clues will be provided in Braille or in French sign language. And, if anyone should suffer from claustrophobia, no worry. Video surveillance is active for the entire game period, just in case.