Enzyme pill could help overcome gluten intolerance

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.08

Gluten intolerance can partly be overcome by swallowing an enzyme pill. In a study presented to experts attending the Digestive Disease Week 2017 meeting in Chicago, scientists say the discovery could be a ‘game-changer’ for gluten-intolerant individuals who have to be super-careful about what they eat. In fact, this simple measure can allow people sensitive to the wheat protein to consume small quantities of gluten without experiencing bloating, diarrhoea and abdominal pain. For the study, 18 gluten-sensitive volunteers were given a porridge made with two crumbled wheat biscuits containing gluten. They also took high or low doses of the enzyme AN-PEP, or a ‘dummy’ placebo pill. Both doses of the enzyme were found to break down gluten in the stomach and small intestine. Gluten levels in the stomach were 85% lower in participants who swallowed the enzyme than in those given the placebo. Compared with the placebo, taking the enzyme lowered gluten levels by up to 87% once food had reached the duodenum, the first part of the small intestine. “We are not suggesting that AN-PEP will give these individuals the ability to eat pizza or pasta, sources of large amounts of gluten, but it might make them feel better if they mistakenly ingest gluten,” said the authors of the research.