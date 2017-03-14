Entrepreneurship beats the bully

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.14

Often victims of violence are economically dependent on their persecutor. The new start-up Led by Her, was developed to encourage entrepreneurship in this special category of abused women by providing tools for emancipation and ways to rebuild their lives. ” I realized – says thirty year old Chiara Condi, creator of the project based in Paris - that there was very little attention placed on the last part of the journey , that of rebuilding lives and finding support for women with this kind of experience “. This cannot and must not be ignored but overcome by supporting the development of their economic independence and by regaining full control of their lives and choices.