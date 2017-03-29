Entrepreneurs love their firm as much as parents love their children

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.29

In terms of behaviour and brain activation, the feelings entrepreneurs have for their companies are similar to those that parents have for their children. A recent study run by researcher Marja-Liisa Halko from the University of Helsinki used functional MRIs to study the brain activity of fathers and high-growth entrepreneurs. Fathers were shown pictures of their own children as well as other children they knew. Entrepreneurs were shown pictures of their own companies and other companies that they were familiar with. Looking at images of one’s own child in particular deactivates the parts of the brain that are responsible for the theory of mind and social understanding. Similar deactivations were observed among entrepreneurs who self-rated as being very closely attached to their company.