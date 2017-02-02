Entrepreneurs convinced robots won’t steal jobs from humans

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.02.02

Robots will not end up taking work away from humans, but will actually add jobs to the workplace. At least, this is what a recent study undertaken by Manpower Group revealed, after studying a sample of 16,000 heads of businesses in 43 countries. The study was presented at the World Economic Forum 2017, that took place in Davos, Switzerland. Data indicated that 83 % of the entrepreneurs interviewed felt that the introduction of increasingly sophisticated technology on the market will not reduce, but will increase the number of jobs. The real challenge, however, will be training employees so that they will not be taken by surprise by and will be prepared for new revolutions in the work environment. It is interesting to note that first in the ranking of the most optimistic regarding this issue, were Italians, Portughese and Guatemalan business men and women. At the bottom of the list were the Germans, English and Swiss.