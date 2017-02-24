Enormous success for slogan “disability does not cancel beauty”

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.24

“Attractive and disabled ”. This is the message-provocation launched by Tweet #disabledandcute written by American journalist, Keah Brown, 25 years old, and dealing with spinal paralysis for years, a chronic illness that renders all movement difficult. “Who says – her profile starts out - that we can’t be both things, disabled and with a beautiful appearance? Today, I feel like I’m in great condition and I want to show off to the world”. And, with this, she invited users on all social networks to post their photos. The response was more positive than Keah ever could have imagined. Thousands of tweets from males and females with handicaps from around the world claimed their right to look great, and, also feel desirable. Why not?