Endometriosis prefers women who are tall and slim

Endometriosis prefers women who are tall and slimby Angelica Basile - 2017.06.22
Women who are tall and thin are at higher risk for endometriosis, which causes the growth of the endomitrium outside of the uterus. At least, this is what emerged in a study recently published in Human Reproduction, conducted by a team of American and French researchers. Data indicated that compared to women whose height was equal to or less than 158 cm, those who were 165 cm and taller had a greater probability of having this pathology. Especially if these women had been particularly tall and thin since puberty.
Absolutely prohibited esthetic surgery for under-18 year olds
Prohibit esthetic surgery for under-18 year olds. This drastic measure has been advanced by the Council of Bioethics in Enlgand, allarmed by the boom in operations undertaken for minors as young as 8 years old, for superficial reasons. A trend caused by at least three factors. First. Videogames and apps Read More.
The European Court make its position on vaccines known
While the Italian government has prepared an obligatory vaccination schedule for children enrolling in school, the European Court pronounced that scientific evidence was not indispensable for cause-effect rulings on vaccines and their association with grave illnesses. In the case that scientific evidence is lacking, there are other serious, precise and Read More.
WHO applauds Italy’s new law introducing obligatory vaccination
“The WHO Regional Office for Europe applauds Italy’s accelerated action to stop measles transmission.” This is what is reported in a letter send by the WHO Regional Office for Europe to the members of the Senate Health Commission, in order to congratulate for the approval of the new law introducing Read More.
Too many young children victims of gun accidents
Accidents linked to firearms kill approximately 1,300 young children in the United States each year. These are the data recently released in a report published in Pediatrics. Which highlights the fact that the majority of victims are black males, between the ages of 13 – 17. Who lose their lives too Read More.
Here is why obligatory vaccines are necessary
The high coverage of immunizations in Italy up until 2012 contributed to a significant decrease in the incidence of certain illnesses. Including the elimination of polio and diphtheria. At least, this is one of the facts, among others, that Italy’s Institute of Health (ISS), published in its report presented to Read More.
Drones are superior to ambulances for heart attack victims
Drone 1, ambulance 0. In the future, the first could substitute the second, in the case of serious emergencies such as providing first aid to a cardiac infarction victim. At least, this is what a team of researchers at Karolinska Institutet of Stokholm claim in their simulation study just published in Read More.