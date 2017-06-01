Endometriosis is treatable with anti-tumor pharmacological therapies

Endometriosis is treatable with anti-tumor pharmacological therapiesby Angelica Basile - 2017.06.01
Endometriosis can now be treated with anti-tumor pharmacological therapies. Seeing as it has been demonstrated that there are cell mutations involved in this pathology, characterized by abnormal growth of the endometrium outside of the uterus, that are similar to those seen in the presence of cancer. At least this is what a major study recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine has just highlighted. The study looked at a significant sample of women with deep infiltrating endometriosis, the most aggressive form of the disease. In this specific population, many genetic mutations were found that appeared similar to those with tumors, but not to a degree that warranted a cancer diagnosis. For these cases, specialized medicines are used that, according to the researchers, can provide a level of support , especially for women whose linings of organs in the pelvic and and intra-abdominal areas (peritoneum) are affected. Which is where the condition is found in 80-90% of the cases.
