Endometriosis contributes to difficult pregnancies

by Angelica Basile - 2017.01.17

Risks for having complications during pregnancy increase considerably for women who have endometriosis. At least this is the conclusion arrived at by a study just published in PLOS One, conducted on a sample of over 9,000 Japanese women who were pregnant. Of these participants, 4,000 (44.8%) had experienced obstetric problems and, of these, 330 had received a diagnosis of endometriosis – which consists of the endometrium growing outside of the uterus– prior to having become pregnant. In addition, the research highlighted that women with the pathology who receive a great deal of reproductive assistance are not fully protected from problems that may occur during pregnancy. The most common complications identified in the study were: premature rupture of the membrane (PROM) pre-term, which is when the amniotic sack breaks before labor begins and can lead to infection, pre-term delivery, and even more serious consequences; placenta previa, which is when the placenta is not in its normal position, and therefore, can impede the expulsion of the fetus during childbirth.