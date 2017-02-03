Employment boost for older workers

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.03

Do not ‘write off’ older workers seeking new careers, UK government tells companies. A new strategy is calling on employers to boost the number of older workers and ensure they are not writing people off once they reach a certain age, helping to build a country that works for everyone. Staff could work until they were aged 75 if they were give more support, it said, adding that “people aged 55 years and over could work for a further 20 years or more if they are supported to remain in the labour force”. Staying in work for a few more years can make a significant difference not only to someone’s income but also their physical and mental health. The UK government said it will publish evidence to outline the benefits of working longer and will help people with health conditions and disabilities find a job.