Employees with autism take care of the animals in this zoo

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.13

“Working at zoo in Pont-Scorff saved my life”. Nicolas, 36-year-old French man with autism was able to be successfully integrated , socially and professionally, while following his passion for wild animals. With boots and rake in hand, Nicolas takes care of a special cage of rare lemurs each morning. The zoo employs 8 people with Ausperger’s Syndrome, in a program they coordinate with a national office that manages everything to do with their employment. The morning is dedicated to planning the daily tasks, from cleaning the cages to feeding the animals, and entertaining zoo visitors. A great deal of attention is also given to understanding the needs of these special employees (mood and/or difficulties encountered), in an attempt to make this experience and work situation as positive as possible.