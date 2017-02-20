Employee fired for lighting cigarette gets job back after 15 years

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.20

In Italy, you can’t get fired just for having lit up a cigarette in the workplace. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of an employee who had been fired for having gone against the company smoking rule. A punishment, in fact, that the Supreme Judges considered to not fit the crime. Way too extreme, in their opinion. For this reason, the worker, who had actually received other work-related grievances from his employers, considered to be unfounded, was able to get reinstated at work and be paid retribution for the damage incurred. All of this, however, took place 15 years from the day he lost his job.