Emigration benefits the tyrants and the traffickers in the homeland

by Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.07.13

“We welcome only a few refugees and many cowards. Of 100 people who land on our shores, 20 are refugees but 80 are illegal cowards. “This is the ruthless analysis made by Professor Marco Lombardi of the Catholic University, and an expert in the euro-Mediterranean migration.

Q: Professor Lombardi, doesn’t it seem a bit harsh to label thousands of people who, while not asylum seekers, are leaving poor countries in search of a better future?

A: No. Because they are precisely those economic migrants who claim the right to seek a better life elsewhere, without remembering their duty to try to change things at home before you run like hell. That’s why I call them cowards. After all the many revolutions that have changed European countries, with the deaths of our grandparents and great-grandparents, which are the results of the ease with which you could die on the spot before fleeing abroad.

Q: You say, then, that today the opportunity to emigrate more easily and with less cost than in the past, puts generations of Africans in a position where they can avoid fighting for the motherland against despotic regimes and corrupt democracies?

A: Yes. I add that this lack of responsibility is encouraged and promoted by the elites in power in league with the traffickers. The first, in fact, not only have gained more and directly and indirectly (with remittances) emigration. But, this is what I want to point out, they now have every incentive to get rid of thousands of unemployed youths and are frustrated that, if they don’t emigrate they may, sooner or later turn against them. The latter, needless to say, even if illegal, acts like the perfect hunting ground for the entrepreneur.

Q: Put that way, the immigration emergency in the Mediterranean seems not to be a completely spontaneous phenomenon.

R: Exactly. Let me give you an example. We often say that with good weather there are more landings. But then how come that in the last ten days, despite the calm sea and the hot sun it is not even a wreck from the Libyan shores? The truth is that while half of Europe, thanks to the action of the Minister of the Interior Minniti, it was forced to discuss (first in Brussels, then in Tallinn and yesterday in Warsaw) emergency immigration. Human traffickers have opted for a strategic retreat, with the aim of decreasing the attention and also the tension of the public on this phenomenon.

Q: If this is so, how do you break the chain of illegal immigration?

A: I’m afraid that now it is too late to govern migration and that the saving, receiving and, integrating are the priority. The governance must move away from the control of migratory flow to that of its effects on Italy’s social-economic fabric, from the perspective of containment and harm reduction.

Q: What are the effects and damage exactly?

A: At least three types of ongoing conflict in our country. The first Social: which shows the Italian opposition to newcomers. The second political: with a radicalization of positions pro and against immigration that makes Italy more and more unmanageable. The institutional third: early, for example, the police struggle to ensure national security because they are forced to intervene in clashes between indigenous and marginalized immigrants among which it is difficult to distinguish who is right or wrong.

Q: What are the solutions to these problems?

R: Clear rules, precise and strict on NGO boats that operate in the Mediterranean. Patrol Libyan law enforcement officials in the main of immigrants’ departure ports. Close the Italian ports by initiating de facto unilaterally amending the existing regulations which are not suitable to cope with the current emergency. Finally, move the European external border to the south of Libya, involving neighbouring states to it in an effort to curb illegal migration flows and, at the same time, to ensure humanitarian protection to those who really need it.