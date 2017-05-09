Eliminating obligatory surgery transgenders come out of the shadows

Eliminating obligatory surgery transgenders come out of the shadowsby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.05.09
In Holland, there has never been as many transgender individuals recorded. The reason for this boom is the introduction of a new law, in 2014, that allowed self-declaration of an individual, regarding his/her gender, on formal documents, without having to go through surgical gender reassignment. In fact, in 2015, 770 asked to change their declared gender, against an average of 80 individuals in the year prior to the new regulation. The experts say that the majority of sex change situations today are of an “administrative” nature, meaning that individuals want to be able to declare being of the opposite sex, without having to go under the knife, while only a small percentage actually decides to undergo a “complete” transition.
