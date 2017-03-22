Elena explains the danger of emotional dependency

by Giuseppe Ciotta - 2017.03.22

Confident, partner, psychologist. Elena was all of these things for her man, but also in love more with the idea of him, than with the “real” him. Her parents’ separation when she was young, a father that went away, Elena was left traumatized without clearly understanding the absence of her father and the sense of missing “something” in her life that stayed with her: her obsessive need for attention directed entirely towards her relationships with men was born out of her desire to create the family that she lost. But, this desire was really only a projection of her needs. Emotional dependency – a relational problem on the rise – extinquishes individuality and puts in its place a blind devotion to a partner, often indifferent. It swallows up any hope of personal space and is consumed by morbid relationships that become impossibile to break away from. Relationships that can also be pleasing for the person who is loved, but which are not based on a normal emotional exchange between two people. Today, Elena has finally found peace, but her story is a warning to those who find themselves in the place she left behind.

