Elderly lesbian Hispanic couple gets married

Related:

Malta legalizes same-sex marriage The Island of Malta is the 15th country in Europe to have legalized marriage between people of the same sex. The Parliament of this little Mediterranean state voted “yes” for the new law, with an ample majority. Both the existing Labor party as well as the opposition contributed to this Read More.

Germany legalises same sex marriage German MPs voted by a clear majority to legalise same-sex marriage granting gay and lesbian couples full rights, including adoption. The vote passed this morning in the Bundestag by a clear majority. 393 members of parliament voted in favour of the bill, with 296 voting against and 4 abstentions. Previously, Read More.

5 facts about gay marriages in the USA Five facts have emerged regarding gay marriages in the U.S. as reported by Pew Research Center. 1) Popular consensus over unions between two people of the same sex has continued to increase: + 8% over the last ten years. 2) Those most in favor of gay marriages are mostly young and atheists. 3) Read More.

Marriage among 3 men is Fake News Just a simple declaration of joint assets in front of a notary, not a marriage. This is the truth that unmasks the claim made in the International press of the first polyamorous marriage in the world. The trio formed by Manuel Bermudez, Víctor Hugo Prada and Alejandro Rodriguez, declared having Read More.

Lgbt couples in Denmark prefer church weddings The number of homosexual Danish couples who prefer a religious ceremony over a municipal one is growing. Since Copenhagen legalized gay marriages, in 2012, over 400 marriages among people of the same gender have been carried out by a priest in the Lutheran-Evangelical Church, the national religion. In 2016 alone, 105 Read More.