Egg of columbus discovered for fighting tabacco addiction

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.28

To beat tobacco addiction the Australian model is best. With the introduction, three years ago, of generic packages without any brand-identification, the percentage of smokers decreased as much as 17%. The government of Canberra confirmed these numbers in a recent study published in Addictive Behaviors Reports. That explains how the bland, no color, no logo packaging, with only images and slogans informing smokers of the risk of death caused by nicotine, keeps consumers from responding to the brand that they have affectionately supported over time (e.g. Marlboro o Camel), and encourages them to stop. This success reinforces the notion that smokers identify strongly with the brand of cigarette that they smoke habitually. Because, for them, it is a type of status symbol. For example, until a short time ago, a woman who smoked Winnsboro was thought to be independent, classy, and open-minded. These myths in the collective imagination have difficulty planting themselves in the generic package landscape, at least aesthetically. Because, it is impossible to distinugish one pack of cigarettes from another.