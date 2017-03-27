Eastern and southern europe got their act together over this issue

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.27

The countries in Europe with the worst economies have the best anti-tobacco policies. In the EU classification of those who do the most and do it the best, leaders come from southern and eastern countries. For once, Germany is among the losers: Germany, Austria and Luxembourg. In the 3-year report ”Tobacco Control Scale”, published by The European Leagues Against Cancer, there are some surprises. For example, the good performance of Italy, Spain and Portugal but also other countries usually ending up at the bottom of most lists. For example, Romania that, thanks to a recent smoking ban in public places, went from 19th place (2013) to 7th this year. The authors of the report believe that in a relatively brief period, even the most reticent countries will end up keeping pace with the leaders in anti-nicotine efforts. Thanks to the application of a recent European Directive, whereby packages of 10 cigarettes are now banned; as is the use of additives that make cigarettes more attractive, such as caffeine, vitamins, colored smoke, or substances that facilitate the inhalation or absorption of nicotine.