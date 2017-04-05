Easter vacation is here and so are the parent anti-homework squads

by Maria Luisa La Marca - 2017.04.05

In Spain, a new subject has been added to the school program: “Free time”. Actually this is just a provocation of the moms and dads in that country who are fiercely against homework during the weekend or over nationally observed holidays. The initiative got its start last September, sponsored by the Confederation of Parents Associations (CEAPA), and it has shown up again just in time for Easter Vacation. “Everyone really needs to rest, the last press release declared, in addition to asking suspension of all forms of tests scheduled immediately upon students’ return to school. And thanks to the tenacity of these parents, and to their negotiations with the teachers, they have already obtained a 32% reduction in homework assigned to their little ones on the weekend and during holidays.