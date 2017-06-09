Easier admission to medical courses for Italian graduates

Easier admission to medical courses for Italian graduatesby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.09
For Italian graduates in Medicine and Surgery it is now easier to enroll in specific training courses. Since, in order to be able to apply, they are no longer required to have already passed the licensing exam and to be enrolled in the professional register. According to a decree signed by the Minister of Health, in fact, they can submit the application also if they do not have these two requirements. That, of course, must be in their possession “before the beginning of the three-year training course“.
