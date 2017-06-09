Easier admission to medical courses for Italian graduates

Related:

Three tips for the maturity exam 2017 In Italy, the date of the first written test of the maturity exam 2017 is approaching. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has announced the members of the various exam commissions that will be evaluating the students all over the country. There is also a search engine that allows them to Read More.

What is the psychology of Rock? Rock music is the best vehicle for getting to know people and oneself. Andrea Montesano, a young Italian psychologist and author of the book, “La psicologia del rock. Crescere con la musica in adolescenza” (The Psychology of Rock. Growing Up with Music During Adolescence), is firmly convinced of this. In Read More.

4 Italian universities are among the top 200 in the world Politecnico of Milan, University of Bologna, Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna Pisa, and Scuola Normale Superiore. These are the only Italian universities that made it into the top ranking (200) universities in the world. However, this is the first time Italy has so many schools represented. The 170th place went to Milan’s Read More.

Skilled restaurant workers difficult to find in Italy Restaurants in Italy have serious difficulty in finding personnel. In 2016, 4,000 cooks, waiters, and bar tenders were sorely needed, and not found. Two reasons have been cited for this shortage: an inadequate number of candidates is part of the picture (31,5%), but the real culprit is the lack of Read More.

Students choosing Medicine in Italy can have new career hopes Good news for young, aspiring physicians throughout Italy. According to the Italian union of doctors and public health managers, Anaao, more than 50,000 doctors will be retiring in the next 10 years. The resulting surplus of vacant positions will allow the new generations to find employment, something that has not been Read More.