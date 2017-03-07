Dysphagia, here are the 10 red flags

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.07

Having difficulty swallowing is medically called “dysphagia” and can cause a lot of damage to our health. The problem is more commonly found in the population aged over 50 and affects about 1 in 10 of this group. It is not easy to identify but there are some red flags that can help us to do so:

1. the appearance of involuntary coughing during or after swallowing a mouthful of food;

2. a change in the sound of the voice after swallowing or making gurgling sounds;

3. discharge of liquid or food from the nose;

4. discomfort or pain associated with swallowing;

5. the feeling that the food remains in the throat;

6. needing more time to finish a meal;

7. progressive changes in eating habits;

8. weight loss without apparent cause;

9. the presence of frequent respiratory infections;

10. the increase or diminishment of salivation or pieces of food remaining in the mouth.

These 10 identifying signs have been circulated by the Italian Federation of Speech Therapist (FLI) on the European Day of Speech and Language Therapy, celebrated yesterday, Monday, March 6, which this year was dedicated to the theme of swallowing.

