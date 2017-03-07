Dyslexia spares no one, not even blue bloods

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.07

Dyslexia spares no one, not even those with blue blood. The British Princess, Beatrice of York , who is seventh in line to the throne of England is proof of this. The twenty-eight year old told her story – a few days ago – when she was appointed Royal Ambassador for the Oscar Book Prize. Namely, the prestigious prize which is awarded every year in England to the best children’s book for the under 5s. Just around this age the royal princess was diagnosed with the most common of the learning disorders. “If I have overcome many obstacles and am now able to get to the last page of a book, it is thanks to my parents” -she explained. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, in fact, since the early years of his daughter’s life, were in the habit of recording books on tape that they read aloud. And they could then play to the children when they were travelling on institutional commitments. “Using this method, I am passionate about reading and I knew I had to work hard if I wanted to be able to do it alone” – she said.