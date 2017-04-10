Dwarfs can stop buying clothes in stores for children

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.10

Nos ateliers is the new solution for individuals with Dwarfism to purchase clothes in an economical way, and with less frustration too. This new and exclusive line of clothing for this particular clientele, was started by two French students, who wanted to help solve two main problems: the first, regarding costs, involves their having to purchase clothing made for “standard” height people and then, having to spend a fortune on alterations that adapted the pieces to their specific morphologic needs. The second, has to do, instead, with their personal dignity. Many dwarfs are forced to buy clothes in children’s stores. Nos ateliers, on the other hand, designs pieces that are completely different than those created for “standard” sized individuals, are simple and not dictated by fashion trends, and use materials that are easy to wash and maintain. Orders can be made online, but to respond to as many individual needs as possible, the opening of a pop-up store a Paris is in the works.