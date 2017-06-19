Drones are superior to ambulances for heart attack victims

Drones are superior to ambulances for heart attack victimsby Angelica Basile - 2017.06.19
Drone 1, ambulance 0. In the future, the first could substitute the second, in the case of serious emergencies such as providing first aid to a cardiac infarction victim. At least, this is what a team of researchers at Karolinska Institutet of Stokholm claim in their simulation study just published in JAMA. The study demonstrates the superior performance of these hi-tech vehicles compared to traditional ambulances, in terms of speed and efficacy. For this reason, drones will soon be outfitted with automatic, external defibrillators and instructions to follow for individuals who are alongside the person who suffered a heart attack. There will also be a high-definition camera, an autopilot system as well as a sophisticated GPS.
3 reasons to leave earwax alone
Harvard University has published an article about inserting cotton-tipped swabs into your ears. According to recently released guidelines from the American Academy of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery Foundation, experts strongly discourage twirling cotton-tipped swabs in the ears. Here’s why. 1. It’s unnecessary The ear is self-cleaning. No routine maintenance is required. If Read More.
How many Italians resort to private healthcare
The percentage of Italians who choose private structures for their surgical interventions is 25.7%. Which translates to more than half of the 40% who decides to pay for a medical visit, diagnostic exams, and specialist care, each day, rather than use the national healthcare system. These data were published on occasion Read More.
Italy’s Veneto region says “no” to obligatory vaccines
Veneto has declared war on the new Italian law that requires obligatory vaccines. The Regional Board has already sent legal representatives of the region to contest the same law that it had introduced. “We are not against vaccines, nor do we want to challenge their scientific validity, but we are Read More.
How many deaths could have been avoided in the EU?
In the European Union (EU), almost 1.7 million persons aged less than 75 died in 2014. Of those, more than 560 000 (or 33.3% of total deaths) could be considered as untimely. In other words, 1 death out of 3 in the EU could have been avoided in the light Read More.
She might have been the most beautiful mother in the world
The suicide of Marilyn Monroe could hide, among many of its possible motivations, endometriosis. Few know, in fact, that she was one of the first cases of a celebrity with a certified diagnosis of this pathology, caused by the endometrium growing outside of the uterus. Or, that it was precisely Read More.
Vaccination is obligatory also for unaccompanied foreign minors
"Obligatory vaccination also applies to unaccompanied foreign minors", according a recent circular letter from the Italian Ministry of Health, which set the first operational guidelines for the implementation of the new legislation on vaccines. The document continues: "that is, minors who do not have Italian or EU citizenship who live Read More.