Dream Daddy, videogame about gay Dads circulating the web

Dream Daddy, videogame about gay Dads circulating the webby Annalisa Lista - 2017.08.02
Throughout the world Dream Daddy, the videogame about gay Dads in search of love, is enjoying a huge success. Developed by the noted youtube clan, Game Grumps, the game launched on July 20th, is an appointment simulator that introduces widow, Brian, who moves with his adolescent daughter to the city of Maple Bay, where he is surrounded by tons of single Dads who want to steal his heart. The story can end happily or not, depending on the circumstances. Users can participate in dialogues that have multiple choice options, mini-games, and lots of text, all which are part of this type of game tradition. In only 20 days, Dream Daddy has already won over millions of Youtubers, Twitter followers and other web platforms dedicated to videogames.
Muslims and gay Americans unite against Trump
According to the Pew Research Center, Muslims are more tolerant of gays and diverse sexual orientation than evangelical Christians. At least, in the USA. Where 52% of the first group, against 34% of the second, declare that the lgbt community should be protected, accepted, and respected by all members of Read More.
An animated movie about love between two gay adolescents
For the first time, an animated short film tells about love between two gay teenagers. The film, named In a heartbeat, has been made by two American students, Beth Davis and Esteban Bravo, tells the story of Sherwin, an awkward, young teen, whose heart literally pops out of his chest Read More.
Blood donation rules relaxed for UK gay men
Blood donation restrictions for gay men are to be relaxed in England and Scotland under a series of equalities reforms. Gay men will be allowed to donate blood three months after sexual intercourse instead of a year. Advances in testing for blood-borne viruses, including hepatitis B and C and HIV, Read More.
Trump bans transgender people from serving in US military
Donald Trump has effectively banned transgender people from serving in the US military. In a series of tweets, US President said: "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in Read More.
Traumas of unnecessary surgeries on intersex children
Many doctors around the world continue to perform medically unnecessary surgeries that can inflict permanent harm on intersex children, Human Rights Watch and interACT said in a report. The 160-page report, "I Want to Be Like Nature Made Me": Medically Unnecessary Surgeries on Intersex Children in the US, provides extensive Read More.
Periods can be traumatic for trans people
Trans artist destroys period stigma with one seriously bold Facebook post. That infamous "time of the month" has always been difficult for Cass Clemmer. Clemmer, who is transgender, decided to open up about their personal story, hoping to challenge the idea that only women menstruate. In the process, they hope Read More.