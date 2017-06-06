Drawing helps her face her rare disease

Related:

A videogame helps kids with cerebral palsy overcome pain “Les Mini-docs” is a videogame that helps kids with cerebral palsy forget about their pain. Two French hospitals collaborated with the foundation APICIL to test the game that is targeted to kids in the 3 - 8 age range who have developmental impairment due to a lack of oxygenation to Read More.

One of the winners of an Italian literary competition is affected by dyslexia A dyslexic boy is one of the winners of the literary competition “Una città che scrive” ("A city that writes"). As reported on facebook by the Italian Dyslexia Association (AID), his name is Michelangelo Coletti and he has been awarded the first prize in the section reserved to schools with Read More.

Airbnb not only dislikes taxes, but also guests with disabilities For dwarfs, blind and brain-damaged individuals, there are are no places available in Airbnb offerings. This heavy accusation is launched in a study undertaken by a team of experts from Rutgers University of New Jersey. According to whom, the well-known online platform used by tourists renting short or long-term vacation Read More.

DJ Bon Sinclar becomes comic character to fight hearing loss In France, Bob Sinclar, one of the most well-known DJs in the world, will be the main character of a mini-comic that will promote auditory health. Too many young people go to bed after a concert or night in the disco with severe tinnitus: buzzing, high-pitched noises, and hissing noises Read More.

US airlines face soaring disability complaints The number of disability-related complaints against US airlines shot up more than twofold in a decade. According to a report out from the Government Accountability Office, travelers with disabilities filed more than 30,000 complaints with airlines in 2015, up from fewer than 14,000 in 2005. The vast majority of complaints Read More.