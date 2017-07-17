Down’s syndrome Summer Camp for health and beauty

Down’s syndrome Summer Camp for health and beautyby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.17
72 people between the ages of 15 and 40 years old and divided into small groups, from 22 different Italian cities were involved and lost a total of 88 kilos in weight. These are some of the figures released by the Italian Association of People with Down’s Syndrome (AIPD) from the “Healthy and Beautiful” project which has just ended. The eight-week program of summer camps enabled 36 males and 36 females with Down’s Syndrome to spend a holiday together and learn about living a healthier lifestyle with better eating habits and plenty of physical movement. In fact the day was divided into: morning exercises, breakfast with light yoghurt, skimmed milk, cereal or whole grain carbohydrates; mountain walks and games on the beach; a light lunch and other games in the afternoon and finally preparing the evening meal. This initiative, in addition to promoting socializing, also allowed participants to lose weight and get in shape.
Film USA about boy with Down’s Syndrome-turned boxer
A young boy with Down’s Syndrome escapes from the residence where his is cared for, to pursue his life-long dream of becoming a wrestler. This is the new story upon which the made in USA film “The Peanut Butter Falcon”, centers. It has just been announced that filming will begin shortly. Hollywood Read More.
Good news for Spanish individuals with disabilities hoping to wed
From now on, in Spain, there will no longer be obstacles for individuals with disabilities who want to get married. Currently, a new civil code is replacing an earlier discriminatory regulation. One that required individuals with mental, sensorial, or intellectual handicaps to present a doctor’s note attesting to their ability to Read More.
Best iced coffee this summer served by workers with Down’s Syndrome
In Formia, a city in the Roman province of Latina, Happy Bar, the first coffee bar in the are managed by workers with Down’s Syndrome, will open its doors. A dream come true for Laura, Andrea, Carlo, Elisa, Francesco and Vittorio, who will be alongside their tutor ad hoc and professional “baristi”, Read More.
She sings a song of love to her brother with Down’s Syndrome
"And ooohh I promise I'll protect you and ooohh nobody is gonna hurt you, 'cause you are a star to me and everyone in this family, you can live the life you want and be what you want to be". Leah Kirwan, young, emerging Irish singer, sings these words to Noah, her Read More.
Soaps made by this teenager with Down’s Syndrome drive women crazy
The “bath bombs” made by Morgan Tibbens, young American business woman with Down’s Syndrome have seen record sales in the U.S. Adored by many women, these special scented balls of colored soaps become effervescent upon contact with water, and are very relaxing. And teenager Morgan is well aware of this Read More.
Two guys with Down’s syndrome will help a starry chef for one day
Next June 18th, on Lake Garda, a very special lunch will take place. The famous starry chef Filippo La Mantia, in fact, will be helped by Luca and Giorgio, two guys with Down’s syndrome. This particular beneficial event will take place in the renewed restaurant of AQUALUX Hotel SPA Suite&Terme, Read More.