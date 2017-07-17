Down’s syndrome Summer Camp for health and beauty

Related:

Film USA about boy with Down’s Syndrome-turned boxer A young boy with Down’s Syndrome escapes from the residence where his is cared for, to pursue his life-long dream of becoming a wrestler. This is the new story upon which the made in USA film “The Peanut Butter Falcon”, centers. It has just been announced that filming will begin shortly. Hollywood Read More.

Good news for Spanish individuals with disabilities hoping to wed From now on, in Spain, there will no longer be obstacles for individuals with disabilities who want to get married. Currently, a new civil code is replacing an earlier discriminatory regulation. One that required individuals with mental, sensorial, or intellectual handicaps to present a doctor’s note attesting to their ability to Read More.

Best iced coffee this summer served by workers with Down’s Syndrome In Formia, a city in the Roman province of Latina, Happy Bar, the first coffee bar in the are managed by workers with Down’s Syndrome, will open its doors. A dream come true for Laura, Andrea, Carlo, Elisa, Francesco and Vittorio, who will be alongside their tutor ad hoc and professional “baristi”, Read More.

She sings a song of love to her brother with Down’s Syndrome "And ooohh I promise I'll protect you and ooohh nobody is gonna hurt you, 'cause you are a star to me and everyone in this family, you can live the life you want and be what you want to be". Leah Kirwan, young, emerging Irish singer, sings these words to Noah, her Read More.

Soaps made by this teenager with Down’s Syndrome drive women crazy The “bath bombs” made by Morgan Tibbens, young American business woman with Down’s Syndrome have seen record sales in the U.S. Adored by many women, these special scented balls of colored soaps become effervescent upon contact with water, and are very relaxing. And teenager Morgan is well aware of this Read More.