Double penalties for UK motorists using mobiles

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.01

In UK new drivers who are caught using a phone at the wheel will lose their licence under new legislation that comes into force today (1 March 2017). Anyone found calling, texting or using an app while driving will face a £200 on-the-spot fine and six points on their licence. It means that new drivers – who can lose a maximum of six points before being banned for the first two years after passing their test– will face an immediate ban for sending a single text message. Britain has some of the safest roads in the world but the government is determined to make them safer. The government has launched a powerful and thought-provoking THINK! campaign to warn drivers of the new penalties and the dangers of using mobiles while driving. The campaign will see adverts on billboards, radio and social media as well as a hard-hitting video in cinemas.