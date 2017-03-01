Double paternity legally recognized in Italy for the first time

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.01

For the first time in Italy, double paternity has been recognized for a gay couple. A historic decision that will certainly become a judicial milestone in the country. The sentence, pronounced by the Court of Appeal of Trento, accepted the validity of the birth certificate of twins, born in the U.S. of a maternal surrogate, for which both homosexual men were indicated as fathers; one of the men was the actual biological father of the babies. The judges maintained that their paternal status, recognized as legitimate in the foreign country (i.e. U.S.) was legally valid and could, therefore, be recognized in Italy, once the twins entered their new home country.