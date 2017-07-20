Double hand transplant gives little Zion a new life

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.20

A US boy who made history as the world’s first child to have a double hand transplant is now swinging a baseball bat well. It is two years since Zion Harvey, who is now 10, was given new hands, and his doctors say they are amazed by and incredibly proud of his progress. Zion can now write and feed and dress himself, as well as grip a bat. Although his hands came from a donor, his brain has accepted them as his own, medical tests show. Zion was born with two hands but when he was aged two, doctors had to amputate them. Zion had sepsis, a life-threatening infection. Doctors removed both his hands at the wrist, and his legs below the knee because they were dying. A team of 40 medical staff, including 10 surgeons, operated through the night and into the early hours of the morning to fit Zion’s new hands. His case is one of the few successful operations of this kind in the world.