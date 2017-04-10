Doors for the Arabian Nights will be all “Made in Italy”

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.04.10

For the King of Abu Dhabi’s residence, Italian craftsman will be designing and creating the doors of these “Arabian Nights”. Arnaboldi Interiors a design studio from Italy’s Piedmont region received the order to design, make and transport the doors, directly from the Prince of the United Arab Emirates himself. They will grace the interior of the Presidential Palace, on the peninsula of Ras al Akhdar, that splendidly displays 150 hectares, 160,000 sq. m. and 5,000 miles of additional space. With a height of 11 ½ meters, weighing more than 17,000 kg., made of steel, bronze and crystal, the doors left for the Middle East on 4 enormous cargo ships. The agreement for the work had been signed at the Milan Exposition, Salone del Mobile, three years ago. “These are the types of opportunities that happen once in a lifetime”, commented president of the business, Angelo Arnaboldi.