Don’t forget tampons along with your food donations

by Beatrice Credi - 2016.12.22

When packing up your Christmas donations for people in need, do not forget sanitary napkins and tampons for women. British woman, Kate Milner, prays (almost) people in the campaign that she personally has launched, to add these items to the usual packages of canned goods, baby food, cleaning supplies, soap and detergent. Because she noted that female sanitary products are extremely scarce. In fact, this phenomenon has an official name: “menstrual inequality”. This is why she decided to launch her appeal during Christmas holidays, on the most popular social media platforms. “It is already humiliating enough to not be able to buy a few simple items of basic necessity at the grocery store – declared Kate – so you can imagine how embarassing it is to have to ask for a pack of tampons, in fact, many women decide to renounce these items altogether. We are not talikng about a luxury item here, we are talikng about a woman’s dignity”.