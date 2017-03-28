Donate a part of yourself and find yourself unemployed

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.28

In addition to specific health reasons, organ donation could also place a person at risk for losing his/her job. At least in Spain, where this occurred with individuals who missed work for procedures having to do with donating an organ, for example a kidney, to a dying friend or family member. However, an unfair labor practice like this is supported by existing laws which specify: while being a noble gesture, organ donation is voluntary, and not necessary. Hence, it is not included in the acceptable health conditions for which absenteeism is accepted. For this reason, the Spanish Associazione Hepa made a formal proposal to the Health Ministry in Madrid, to consider a special “permission for worker absenteeism for organ donation”. This instrument would allow the interested parties to be protected during the entire donation process, from medical test to the post-operative recovery period.