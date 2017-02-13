Donald’s tweets are a great excuse not to work

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.13

Seems as if Americans are more engaged in activites surrounding Trump’s victory than they are in their work. In a recent survey by BetterWorks and Wakefield Research, data indicated that the new man in the White House has caused a serious decline in productivity, as much as 29% among American employees. Not only bosses are complaining, but even those who are guilty of sluffing off have admitted to doing so. The survey indicated two primary reasons for this. First. Absolutely everyone wants to put their two cents in when it comes to discussing the Trump phenomenon, and the best way to do that is through the social network. So, checking Twitter and Facebook went from being a brief pause to being a full-time distraction from what one is supposed to be doing at work. In fact, 87% of American workers spend time during work hours on their Smartphone or tracking down the latest news. They read, on average, 14 political posts a day, a number which goes as high as 18 if you are talking about Millennials. Second. The office has become a perfect arena for long, heated debates, each time Donald Trump adopts one measure or another. Of those interviewed, 73% admitted to having talked politics with colleagues, 37% with their direct bosses, and 49% declared that they had been caught in the middle of excessively loud discussions, that negatively influenced the overall climate in the workplace.