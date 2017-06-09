Dogs can prolong life and facilitate active aging

Dogs can prolong life and facilitate active agingby Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.09
To guarantee aging in good health, doctors should prescribe a dog for each patient who is over-65. At least, this is what a large-scale British study recently published in BMC Public Health claims. In which researchers monitored a sample of male and female volunteers, with and without 4-legged friends. Results indicated that having a pet to take care of continually guarantees at least 22 minutes of physical exercise each day. A total of 119 minutes against 96 minutes among those without a pet. Amounting to 10,030 steps daily, against 7,260. Taking the dog out for its daily run could keep someone’s body and mind in great shape, not to mention the undisputed value that animals have in combatting lonliness.
Website only for singles over-50
New website ad hoc for those over-50 looking for love. This is the new “target” of Meetic (online dating company) recently launched in France. Disons Demain offers men and women who are have lost a partner, or who are divorced, single or have never married, to find or re-find their Read More.
A brilliant 94-year old proves Mark Zuckerberg wrong
With 94-years already under his belt, John Goodenough might finally win the Nobel. Thanks to yet another, extraordinary invention: the solid state battery. That for its endurance and low cost, is destined to supplant the one made of ions, the he actually patented in 1980, and that is still being Read More.
The elderly also grieve for their lost sex lives
The elderly also experience sexual mourning on the death of a partner. Few admit it, but there are widowers who even in old age suffer from the loss of their physical relationships with their partners of a lifetime. Alice Radosch, a 75 year old Neuropsychiatrist, knows this from experience. She Read More.
Why sex at 80 is better than at 50
Sex is better at 80 than at 50. A truth emerged from a study by the University of Manchester. Researchers have surveyed a sample of 7,000 people aged 50-90 years-old and have observed that sex does not decrease with time, just the contrary. And its quality improves. In fact, experts Read More.
94 year-old US woman achieves her goal to earn a college degree
Amy Craton is a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and, now, a top graduate of a university at 94 years old. After taking online classes for two and a half years, the Hawaiian native received her bachelor’s degree in creative writing and English in a surprise awarding by officials from Southern New Read More.
Better Youporn than hours alone in a retirement home
With retirement, some people age rapidly and others come alive. I have been convinced of this ever since my friend Fabio told me about fixing the computer of his uncle over-70, and finding tons of porno films downloaded. In fact, his spry uncle seems to be always in a good Read More.