Dogs and cats are good for a baby’s immune system

by Angelica Basile - 2017.04.10

The benefits to babies of growing up with pets have been known for some time, documented by numerous studies. However, recently, a team of researchers from the University of Alberta documented scientifically a fact that many had thought was only a popular belief: having a dog or cat in the house allows infants to develop 2 kinds of” good” bacteria in their stomachs. Such bacteria are able to positively impact the babies’ immune system in two ways, over the long term. They protect the infants from developing possible allergies and, at the same time, from the risk of obesity. And that’s not all. According to the study, published in the scientific journal Microbiome, these healthy benefits start already when the baby is in the mother’s womb. During pregnancy, in fact, a four legged friend nearby increases the baby’s chance of growing into a healthier child in the future.