Doctors spend more time at PC than with patients

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.31

Doctors spend much more time at PC than with patients. A truth emerged from a study led by Lausanne University Hospital, that recorded the activities of physicians at work for three months. Data revealed residents spent an average of 1.7 hours with patients, 5.2 hours using computers, and 13 minutes doing both. This is due to the fact that because of massive digitization of work, doctors need to record everything on PCs. All these indirect activities related to their work steal time to spend with their patients.