Do some house chores, instead of buying flowers, for your partner with endometriosis

by Angelica Basile - 2017.04.06

“A true gesture of love for your partner with a chronic illness is not to her bring flowers or chocolate, but to have her find the bathtub clean”. This is the message launched by a woman with endometriosis, on Imgur, a well-known social network site in USA, accompanied by her husband preparing a nice, hot bath. Flamesontheside, the name under which the post was disseminated, was seen 600,000 times. And thousands commented and asked her to tell them more about her pathology, which consists of the abnormal growth of the endometrium outside of the uterus. She explained how relieved she was from the moment she had received the diagnosis, but mentioned again that the biggest help to her was when her partner gave her a hand in lightening the daily routine. A little extra attention and simple gestures were better than any medicine.