Do people in Europe feel healthy?

by Editorial Staff - 2017.04.07

73.3% of people aged 25 to 64 living in the European Union (EU) perceived their health status as very good or good in 2015. In contrast, fewer than 7% assessed their levels of health as bad or very bad in the same year. This information is published by Eurostat on the occasion of the World Health Day, celebrated each year on 7 April. Among the EU Member States, the highest share of the population aged 25 to 64 perceiving their health as good or very good was recorded in Cyprus (85.0%), Greece (84.7%) and Ireland (84.2%). They were followed by Sweden (83.4%), Malta and Romania (both 80.1%) and Spain (79.9%). On the other hand, more than 10% of people aged 25 to 64 perceived their health as bad or very bad in Croatia (12.6%), Hungary and Portugal (both 11%).