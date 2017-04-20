Do-it-yourself lab lets people repair their own prosthesis

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.20

3D printers, a kit for welding, electronic repairs and hands fit for the Terminator. We are in Rennes, France, at Humanlab, a laboratory where all of the individuals present learn to repair, modify, or improve their prostheses by themselves. After having had his forearm amputated in 2002, due to a work accident, Nicolas Huchet, 33, came up with this idea, inspired by the so-called fablabs (digital labs open to the public). But, here, engineering and computer skills are dedicated entirely to the disability. Without overlooking or changing the collaborative aspect of the project. In which the “do-it-yourself” approach is managed by experts and professionals who make their know-how in their given field available to the community. Contributing in this way, to making pieces that are always personalized, innovative and low-cost.